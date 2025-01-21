The private pesticide applicator license issued by the Missouri Department of Agriculture is required for producers wanting to purchase and apply restricted use pesticides. Agricultural producers needing to obtain or renew certification of this license must take this pesticide safety training every five years.

EPA changes in law became effective January 1, 2025. These changes are implemented by Missouri Department of Agriculture.

Major changes are private pesticide applicators will be category 20 and now additional certification categories of 21 Soil Fumigation, 22 Non-soil/Stored Feed Fumigation and 23 Aerial Application are required if you are using restricted use pesticides for those uses. A fee is charged per state statue and more information can be provided when you register. Also, EPA requires you to bring a photo identification.

The training will be conducted by Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension. The meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. so plan to arrive earlier to complete your registration. Following the Category 20 training, there will be an ag update meeting which you are not required to attend. At 1:00 p.m., Flanary will provide training in the other certification categories of non-soil fumigation, soil fumigation, and aerial application.

Register online at University of Missouri Extension. If you do not want to enroll online, call the Buchanan County Extension office at 816-279-1691 and provide your name and phone number to reserve a space.

The training dates and registration information are:

• Andrew County – January 28 at 8:30 a.m. Youth Building, 201 South Banyon, Savannah. Online registration at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-andrew-county

• Holt County – January 29 at 8:30 a.m. Methodist Church basement, 100 E. Missouri, Oregon. Online registration at https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-holt-county-0

• Atchison County – January 30 at 8:30 a.m. Atchison County Extension Office, 201 U.S. Highway 136, Rock Port. Online registration at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-atchison-county-0.

• Nodaway County – January 31 at 8:30 a.m. Nodaway County Administration Building Meeting Room, 403 N. Market, Maryville. Online registration at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-nodaway-county.

• Clinton County – February 5 at 8:30 a.m. Youth Building, 251 E. Hwy. 116, Plattsburg. Online registration at: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-clinton-county-0.

• DeKalb County – February 6 at 8:30 a.m. Dekalb County Extension Office, 102 W. Main St., Maysville. Online registration: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-dekalb-county.

• Buchanan County – February 11 at 8:30 a.m. Buchanan County Extension Center, 4125 Mitchell Ave., St Joseph. Online registration: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-buchanan-county-1.

• Daviess County – February 12 at 8:30 a.m. St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 409 S. Main St., Gallatin. Online registration: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-daviess-county-0.

• Caldwell County – February 13 at 8:30 a.m. Nazarene Church, 93 W. Jackson St., Kingston. Online registration: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-caldwell-county-0.

• Platte and Clay counties – February 26 at 9:30 a.m. Mid-Continent Public Library, 2702 NW Prairie View Rd.. Platte City. On-line registration: https://extension.missouri.edu/events/private-pesticide-applicator-training-and-ag-update-platte-county.