The Fairfax Farmers Market has begun for the 2025 season and will be set up at Broadway and Hwy. 59 every Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon throughout the summer. All vendors are welcome. There are no fees, but you must supply your own canopy, tables, and chairs. For more information, contact Marilyn Alldredge at 660-744-3146.

Beginning Friday, May 9, the Fairfax Library will have books available for sale for a free-will donation from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This will be held every Friday in conjunction with the Farmers Market.