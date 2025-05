Please help Bill and Cathie Peregrine celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Saturday, May 17, at 2:00 p.m. at the American Legion Building (201 N. 3rd Street) in Tarkio, Missouri. Bill and Cathie were married May 15, 1965, and four children, Brian, Christy, Stewart, and Brandon, were born to this union. If you cannot attend and would like to send a card, please mail it to 17190 State Hwy. YY, Elmo, MO 64445.