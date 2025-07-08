The 41st annual Old Fashioned Saturday Night will be held September 20, 2025. The event is held on Main Street in Rock Port. The festivities will start at 5:00 p.m. with “The Star Spangled Banner” near the Atchison County Memorial Building. The Rock Port Tourism Board will hold the ping pong ball drop following the national anthem.

Registration for the Little Tuggers Tractor Pull will begin at 6:00 p.m. and the pull will start at 6:30 p.m. The tractor pull will again be at the intersection of Opp and Main.

Local businesses, clubs and organizations are invited to set up booths, games and activities of all kinds. If you would like to have a booth this year please let Betty Stoner know. Registration forms will be available after August 4. You can contact Betty at 660-787-0531 or text her at the same number and she will get you a form. The registration form can also be found on the Rock Port Chamber Facebook page as well. The fee for a booth is $10.00 and can be paid the night of the event. If you want the same spot as you have had before please let Betty know so she can reserve it for you. The spots will be done on a first come, first served basis. All registration forms need to be turned in by September 9 in order to get the map made up and turned in to the Atchison County Mail.

If you would like to see something different this year let Betty know and maybe (with your help) they can get something new this year such as more games and entertainment for the kids. If you would like to sponsor something for the kids please let someone with the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce or Betty know.

Old Fashioned Saturday Night is a fun-filled event geared toward all ages. Come out and have a great time! In event of rain, check the Atchison County Mail Facebook page or the Rock Port Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.