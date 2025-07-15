Westboro Wildcat Days, the medium pitch softball tournament held in Westboro, Missouri, every July, is scheduled for this weekend, July 18 and 19, 2025. The game schedule includes:

FRIDAY, JULY 18

6:00 p.m. – MC Auto vs. Swerve’s Team

7:10 p.m. – Cerven vs. Village Idiots

8:20 p.m. – Hitting Bombs vs. Amthor

9:30 p.m. – GHS vs. Williams Farms

10:40 p.m. – The Boro vs. Bench Frogs

SATURDAY, JULY 19

8:00 a.m. – Nexgen vs. Village Idiots

9:10 a.m. – Cerven vs. Erickson Farms

10:20 a.m. – Bench Frogs vs. Williams Farms

11:30 a.m. – Amthor vs. Swerve’s Team

12:40 p.m. – Hitting Bombs vs. MC Auto

1:50 p.m. – GHS vs. The Boro

3:00 p.m. – Erickson Farms vs. Village Idiots

4:10 p.m. – Cerven vs. Nexgen

5:20 p.m. – Amthor vs. MC Auto

6:30 p.m. – Hitting Bombs vs. Swerve’s Team

7:40 p.m. – The Boro vs. Williams Farms

8:50 p.m. – GHS vs. Bench Frogs

10:00 p.m. – Erickson Farms vs. Nexgen

There will be a bottle auction before Saturday’s 7:40 p.m. game. The concession stand will be open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and a late night snack. Concession proceeds will be used to help the Westboro Methodist Church.