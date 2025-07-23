Titanic Toadstool

Submitted by Cindy Walker Burton

This totally titanic-sized toadstool was recently discovered thriving in a yard on Parkview Drive by Cindy Walker Burton. The tremendous toadstool measured 13” across its cap with a 7 inch stem, and was easily visible from the street (which obviously commanded closer inspection and a photograph). Cindy received confirmation from the Missouri Department of Conservation that it is a cholorphyllum molybdite, a/k/a false parasol or the vomiter. Highly poisonous, it causes vomiting and diarrhea if ingested. There’s a fungus among us!

Humongous Hibiscus

Submitted by Cindy Walker Burton

Both of these hibiscus blooms are larger than dinner plates and delicate like crepe paper. The photos were taken in Rock Port.