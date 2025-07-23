The third annual Sheep & Goats Field Day will be Thursday, July 31, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the MU Southwest Research, Extension and Education Center, located at 14548 State Rd. H, Mount Vernon, Missouri. The field day will feature hands-on demonstrations and expert-led presentations covering a variety of critical topics in sheep and goat production, including:

• Hoof Care – Dr. Celeste Morris, DVM (Veterinary Health Center, University of Missouri)

• All Things Forages for Sheep and Goats – Dr. Harley Naumann (State Forage & Grazing Specialist, MU Extension)

• First Aid for Sheep and Goats – Dr. Kirk Hubbard (Highland Animal Hospital, Illinois)

• On-Farm Biosecurity – Dr. Corinne Bromfield, DVM (Swine Production Medicine, University of Missouri)

• Virtual Fencing (including live demo) – Kaitlyn Dozler (MU Center for Regenerative Agriculture)

• “Ask the Veterinarian” Live Q&A – Dr. Sarah Reinkemeyer, DVM (State Epidemiologist, Missouri Department of Agriculture) and Dr. Kirk Hubbard

• Reproductive Management (AI and Embryo Transfer) – Dr. Thomas Jordan (Assistant Professor, University of Missouri)

• FAMACHA Certification – Dr. David Brown and Linda Coffey (Small Ruminant Specialists, MU & Livestock Specialist, NCAT/ATTRA, AR)

The cost is $25 per person which includes refreshments, buffet-style lunch, lamb kebabs and/or meatballs, educational materials, and vendor resources.

Event sponsors are: MU Extension, USDA/NIFA, eShepherd, BioZyme Inc., Missouri Katahdin Breeders (MOKATS), No Fence, Missouri Forage and Grassland Council, FCS Financial, Southwest Livestock Sales, LLC, and Farfalle’s Fresh Italian Dining & Catering, LLC.

Register by July 25 at https://cvent.me/2aX3qk or by contacting the St. Clair County MU Extension Center at 417-646-2419. For more information or if you have a disability that requires special materials or services, contact David at 417-646-2419 or by email at davidbrown@missouri.edu.