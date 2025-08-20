The annual Graves-Chapple Field Day will be held August 26, 2025, at the University of Missouri Graves-Chapple Extension and Education Center near Corning, Missouri. The event will look at the many ways producers use drones to improve farm efficiency and yields.

MU Extension agricultural engineer and center director Jim Crawford says attendees will also hear about crop diseases and pests in Missouri crops this growing season. The free event starts with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Beginning at 8:15 a.m., wagon tours of the 200-acre farm will feature state extension specialists sharing the latest agronomy research. The day concludes with a free lunch.

“We will have a wide variety of experts on hand to answer the most pressing questions farmers are facing,” Crawford says. “We will also demonstrate some of the new technologies that are available to make your operation more efficient.”

State weed scientist Kevin Bradley will present weed management updates; state plant pathologist Many Bish will share the latest on crop diseases; and state crops entomologist Ivair Valmorbida will give an update on corn and soybean pests. Climatologist Zachary Leasor will share a historical perspective on this year’s unusual growing season.

There will be several presentations on emerging drone and terrace technology, says Crawford. One of Bradley’s weed science students will discuss the effectiveness of spraying with drones compared to spray rigs and airplanes. Attendees can learn the basics of drone usage from plant science specialist Caleb O’Neal. Soil scientist Gurbir Singh will talk about using drones to apply fertilizer and seed cover crops, while state agronomist Kelly Nelson of the Greenley Research Farm in Knox County will share research on a new-style tile inlet for terraces.

Ag business and policy extension specialist Ben Brown will offer economic insights heading into harvest. Agronomist Wayne Flanary will give strategies to increase water infiltration, and Leon McIntyre will talk about how hybrid corn is produced. MU Extension state soybean specialist Andre Froes de Borja Reis will discuss his soybean in-season management tool, which considers variety selection, seeding rate and row spacing.

For more information, contact Crawford at 660-744-6231.

Sponsors include Missouri Corn Growers, Ag Choice of Rock Port, Atchison-Holt Electric, Kent Fisher Insurance, Mo Valley Ag, Smith Brothers Seed, 5L Agronomy, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council, FCS Financial, and Missouri Farm Bureau.