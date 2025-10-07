Let’s make Missouri safer, one click and one choice at a time!

Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments is calling on all five counties in our region – Atchison, Gentry, Holt, Nodaway and Worth counties – to rise to the challenge and help make Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Day on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, a powerful day of action, awareness, and life-saving choices.

Communities are asked to sign up for safety by placing free BUPD yard signs anywhere drivers can see them – outside city buildings, schools, libraries, businesses, or community events. “Every seat belt click is a life saved. And every distraction-free drive is a step toward zero fatalities.”

How to Join the Movement:

• Request your free signs at www.savemolives.com/mcrs/bupdsigns

• Take the Pledge at modot.org/bupd

• Display signs proudly in front of your business or at the entrances/exits of parking lots

• Share your photos and stories using hashtags: #TeamSafetySmarties, #TeamShowMeSafe, #BUPD, or #SaveMoLives

Communities are encouraged to add their own spark with fun, engaging ideas such as:

• BUPD-themed selfie stations at schools or events (Be sure to tag Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments in photos and videos).

• Community challenges or contests

• Business displays and giveaways

• Public service shout-outs on social media and local radio

Let’s show Missouri what #TeamSafetySmarties can do.

Buckle up. Phone down. Every trip. Every time. Together, we can make Buckle Up Phone Down Day 2025 one Missouri remembers – for all the right reasons.

For materials, support, or more information, contact Christy at christy@nwmrcog.org or visit: www.savemolives.com/mcrs/bupdsigns.