The Tarkio Parks & Recreation board members are gearing up for the Tarkio Halloween Parade & Trunk-or-Treat event to be held Sunday, October 26, 2025. This year’s parade will begin with registration at 3:30 p.m. at the Farmers State Bank parking lot, and then the costumed characters will make their way down Main Street at 4:30 p.m. This year’s parade categories are: birth to 1 year, 1 to 2 years, 3 to 5 years, kindergarten and 1st grade, 2nd and 3rd grade, 4th and 5th grade, 6th to 8th grade, high school and adults, couples, groups (more than 2 people), and pets.

After the parade while everyone is waiting for the judges to tally their votes (be sure to stick around for the award presentation), a Trunk-or-Treat will be held in the Enel parking lot at 2nd and Main streets. If you would like to pre-register your child for the Halloween Parade or pre-register your vehicle for the Trunk-or-Treat event, there is a link for a pre-registration form on the Tarkio Parks and Recreation Facebook page. Everyone is encouraged to attend!