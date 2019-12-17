Fairfax High School Band members entertained the residents at the Tarkio and Rock Port nursing homes on Friday, December 13, 2019. They performed their prepared Christmas concert selections and various Christmas carols. (Submitted by Debra Wyatt)
December 17, 2019
