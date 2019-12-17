The Fairfax Xi Lambda Beta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi recently held its annual Christmas Home Decorations Contest. The out-of-town judges had a difficult time making their final decisions as they were all very special.

The winners in the five categories are: Traditional – Debra Wyatt; Religious – Bob and Marilyn Alldredge; Patriotic – Mike and Sandy Fisher; Whimsical – Michael and Amanda Oswald; and Grand Prize Overall – Dee and Kristi Duering.

