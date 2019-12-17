Submitted by Pastor Andrew Sanders, Fairfax United Methodist Church

Here at Christmas time we remember when God came in human form, to create relationship. This relationship should draw us not only closer to God but also to one another.

I couldn’t imagine the pain of not speaking to my girls, but I know there are many parents out there that this is their reality.

As I was reflecting on this thought it got me thinking of my own relationships with my daughters. There are times my daughters and I have disagreed and it took me as the father to reach out asking them, “What do you need to heal the relationship?” They may say they don’t know but then I ask again, “If you could think of anything that it could be, what is it?” This has worked to re-open lines of communication.

But there is another side and that is the other person in the relationship. The other person could be you. When lines of communications are cut, feeling can be too. As human beings who are created to be in relationship we are hurt by the brokenness that should be a relationship.

We are created to be in relationship with the Father, through that relationship God also gave us to be in relationship, in community with one another. When those relationships break down we suffer, we hurt and feel as if pieces of ourselves have been lost along the way. So what do we do when that happens?

We should be asking ourselves, “What do you need in order to allow the lines of communication to reopen with someone this Christmas, to start feeling whole again?”

Once communication is re-established give some time then talk can start of what your expectations and their expectations or hopes are in the future as far as relationship is concerned. This should leave it non-threatening and caring. Over time as you re-connect you’ll learn many things that are happening in their lives. Savor these tidbits of information and recall them back to them letting them see that you are present. Love them as you would ideally want to be loved by your parents. The way that says I love you, I’m proud of you.

This is a time of year when we remember God in human form, as a babe coming into the world to create relationship for all of humanity. May your personal relationships strengthen as well. Merry Christmas.