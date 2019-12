While tearing down a house and cleaning up a lot, Rock Port resident Wayne Allee found a cast iron Missouri State Highway 1 marker. Highway 1 was one of the original highways in Missouri and it ran from the Arkansas state line south of Noel to the Iowa state line north of Tarkio, Missouri. In 1926, the creation of the U.S. Highway system was implemented and Highway 1 became part of U.S. Route 71 and U.S. Route 59.