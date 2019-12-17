Mercedes Parshall and Ella Rolf put down mulch and spread it around the base of the playground equipment at the Doug Summa Memorial Park.

Tarkio FBLA Chapter member Bryli Staten paints a picnic table at the Doug Summa Memorial Park.

The Tarkio High School FBLA Chapter Community Service Committee members Ashlynn Meyer, Bryli Staten, and Brynnan Poppa applied for the Atchison County Development Cooperation Youth Beautification Grant. The group received $500 to help beautify the Doug Summa Memorial Park. They decided to replace the sand in the volleyball court, replace the volleyball net, put down mulch along the playground and in front of the welcome sign, hang up a tree net swing, and lastly, paint the picnic tables. The members took a half-day on November 20 to work on their project.

The Tarkio FBLA Chapter partnered with the City of Tarkio and the Tarkio Park Board. They were able to use local vendors in Atchison County for all of their supplies. Additional costs and funding would be covered by Tarkio Renewal. A member of Tarkio Renewal, Mark Staten, was able to help the Tarkio FBLA members complete their project. The chapter is happy that they are able to give back to the community and look forward to more projects.