The Peru State Foundation, along with the current Bobcat women’s and men’s basketball teams, are hosting a reunion on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

All former Bobcat basketball players and coaches are invited to enjoy a day of food, fun, and hoops. The Foundation is inviting the players and coaches to join them in the hospitality suite for complimentary appetizers throughout the games.

The Bobcats will be hosting the Mount Mercy Mustangs in a women’s and men’s double header. The women’s game will begin at noon and the men will compete at approximately 2 p.m.

During the basketball reunion, the 1969-70 teams and all attendees will be honored on the court. The women’s team was coached by Don Dougherty and went 9-0. Dougherty graduated from Peru State that same year. The 69-70 men’s team was coached by the late legendary Jack McIntire. That team finished with an 11-10 record.

The hospitality suite will open at 11:30 a.m. To RSVP for yourself and your guests on or before January 3 by emailing Deborah Solie at dsolie@peru.edu or by calling 402-873-2304.

Alumni and coaches are encouraged to share the information with their former teammates in order to ensure a great crowd!