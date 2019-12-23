Zeke Gebhards of Rock Port was one of many local children who dressed up for and attended the Christmas Hall Sing at Community Hospital-Fairfax December 18, 2019. The children and adults traveled the hallways, singing Christmas carols to the patients and staff members of the hospital. Afterwards, they were treated to cookies and a visit from Santa. Zeke also won a gift for being the most festive-dressed boy.

Parker Woodring of Fairfax visits with Santa Claus at the Christmas Hall Sing.

Aspyn Fast and Brenna Kingery, both of Fairfax, Missouri, stand arm-in-arm as they sing Christmas carols at the Community Hospital-Fairfax Christmas Hall Sing December 18, 2019.

Jack Bailey of Rock Port enjoys his delicious Christmas cookie following the Christmas Hall Sing at Community Hospital-Fairfax.