The City of Fairfax Board of Aldermen held its regular meeting December 18, 2019. The meeting was called to order by Ryan Kingery, Mayor, at 6:30 p.m. Also in attendance were: Kristi Duering, Michael Oswald, Beth Graes, and Tabitha Taylor, Aldermen; John Brown, Water Superintendent; Lori Helfers, City Clerk; Danny Kemerling, Treasurer; and Frank Gardner, visitor.

The tentative agenda was approved unanimously.

The public was invited to view a sales/use tax increase presentation. The council took questions following the presentation.

The aldermen voted to approve the regular minutes of November 20, 2019.

They also approved the accounts payable.

A short discussion was held about the city’s sidewalks. MoDOT does have a grant that will be available in late February. Danny and Lori will look over the information that was given to them and see what is needed and if Fairfax is eligible.

The 2020 budget was presented to the council again and was decided that there were no changes that needed to be made.

Bill #2019-09 titled: A resolution of the City of Fairfax, Missouri, approving and adopting the annual budget for the fiscal year January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019, was presented and read by title by Ryan Kingery. It was approved. Bill #2019-09 was assigned Resolution #2019-1551.

Danny Kemerling presented his Treasurer’s report showing that all accounts are in balance.

Lori Helfers presented the council with the letter that was received from Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments director, Jerri Dearmont, that the city did not receive the CDBG street grant that was applied for this past spring. The City is also not eligible for the USDA grant for streets due to the 2010 census income levels.

John Brown gave a report on current sewer and street issues that they are currently working on.

A water inspection was held December 16, 2019, and went well.

DNR will be changing some guidelines on the PH levels. The city might have a hard time meeting the new levels. John will keep council informed.

The next meeting is January 15, at 6:30 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:40 p.m.