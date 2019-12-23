The newly-elected officers of the Missouri Association of Counties (pictured above, left to right) are: Lori Smith, Adair County Treasurer and new MAC Treasurer; Becky Schofield, Dallas County Treasurer and current Past President; Clint Tracy, Cape Girardeau County Presiding Commissioner and new Past President; Phil Rogers, Andrew County Collector, President; Susette Taylor, Atchison County Clerk, President-Elect; Batina Dodge, Scotland County Clerk, 3rd Vice-President; and Steve Hobbs, Audrain County Presiding Commissioner, 2nd Vice-President.

The Missouri Association of Counties (MAC) held its 48th Annual Conference and Expo November 17-19, 2019, at Margaritaville Lake Resort in Camden County (Osage Beach, Missouri). Hundreds of county elected officials, sponsors and exhibitors attended the three-day conference that gave county elected officials a chance to network with their peers, learn about new trends in county government management, and see new innovations from vendors throughout the Midwest.

“County governments provide vital services for their citizens and communities,” said Dick Burke, executive director for the Missouri Association of Counties. “Our annual conference is an opportunity for county officials to meet with their peers from across the state to learn about new trends in county government, share best practices or see new technology that can help streamline their operations in order to become more efficient in managing their day-to-day operations.”

Every year during the annual conference, MAC members have the opportunity to establish legislative priorities for the upcoming legislative session, and elect new officers and board members. Atchison County Clerk Susette Taylor was elected to serve as the vice-president for the 2020 year.

The opening session of this year’s annual conference featured Lt. Col. Robert J. Darling, who is a retired Marine Corp helicopter pilot who was working for the White House Military Office during the attacks on September 11, 2001. He is the author of the book 24 Hours Inside the President’s Bunker, 9/11/01: The White House.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke to conference attendees about moving the state forward with his initiatives on workforce development and infrastructure, which were signed into law this year.

Deborah Cox, who serves as the deputy executive director and director of government affairs for the National Association of Counties (NACo), gave an overview on the federal policy agenda that NACo is advocating for in Washington, D.C.

Following the morning’s general sessions, there were two rounds of breakout sessions:

• Broadband workshop

• The importance of social media and modern communications for sales tax elections and current municipal bond market conditions update

• Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

• The looming battle with property tax assessment

• Update on Missouri Opioid Consortium Alliance

• All Things Missouri: A data and mapping resource for Missouri

• Rates go up and rates go down . . . you just need to have a plan

• The evolution of publicizing of county financial statements to save counties money

• Deputy Sheriff Salary Fund

• Fidlar Technologies presents Apex

• Streamline the personal property process

Afternoon breakout sessions included:

• Implementing and funding improvements to historical courthouses, facilities and infrastructure

• Polypropylene storm sewer pipe

• Updating counties on jail reimbursement

• Penalties, sanctions and fines

• Bonds 101 and market update

• The status of medical marijuana in Missouri

During the association’s annual conference, Rep. Allen Andrews, R-Grant City, was recognized for his work in getting legislation signed into law that ensures tax revenues generated by wind farm projects owned by public utility companies stay local.

The conference continued Tuesday with Missouri’s Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft speaking to conference attendees about what his office can do for Missouri counties.

Geoffrey Jenista, Department of Homeland Security Cyber Security Advisor for Region VII, and Ben Hovland, vice chair of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, talked to county officials about election security and cyber preparedness.

Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville, spoke about local taxation and the hearings that were held this fall by the Special Interim Committee on Oversight of Local Taxation.