Growers are invited to participate in an in-depth school focused on increasing one’s knowledge in fertilizing crops. The school is a series of nine meetings held last part of January into February. The school will be held Monday and Wednesday evenings starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Buchanan County Extension Center in St. Joseph, Missouri. The first meeting will be Monday, January 27.

The meetings will discuss soil management, pH and liming soils, nitrogen management and sources, phosphorus and potassium fertilizers and management, sulfur and micronutrient management, soil sampling and soil testing, making nutrient recommendations, tissue testing, identification of crop nutrient deficiencies and developing your own fertilizer program.

There is a limit of 25 participants and pre-registration is required. There is a fee to cover school expenses. Past participants are welcome to attend for a refresher but are asked to call the Buchanan County Extension Center to let them know you will be attending.

For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, at the Buchanan County Extension Center at 816-279-1691.