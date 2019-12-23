Tarkio Elementary first grade teacher Kerri Ohrt was named “Staff Member of the Month” by Pella Corporation of Shenandoah, Iowa. She was awarded a plaque, school mascot insulated mug, and $250 to spend in her classroom. (Kari Taylor photo)

Kerri Ohrt was recently nominated by Tarkio parent, Natasha Baruth, for the Pella Corporation “Staff Member of the Month.” Mrs. Ohrt received the honor and was presented with a plaque, school mascot insulated mug and $250 to spend in her classroom.

Mrs. Ohrt teaches first grade at Tarkio Elementary. She has been in education for 29 years. Natasha’s nomination form read, “My son struggled last year and his confidence took a huge hit. We worked hard over the summer to raise him up and he began first grade in a great place. Mrs. Ohrt has made a large impact on him. She has the amazing ability to see the things, which others see as something to mold into ‘normal,’ as a beautiful, intrinsic part of the child. She encourages him to do his work quickly and neatly while also supporting and engaging him with his passions. Instead of getting annoyed with his idiosyncrasies, she adjusts in a way to reach and understand him better. I will forever be thankful for her and will never forget the kindness and understanding she has bestowed on my son.”

Congratulations to Mrs. Ohrt! She continues to make a big difference in the lives of our children and we are happy to see her recognized for her kindness and teaching expertise.