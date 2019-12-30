The Fairfax FFA Boosters will sponsor a coyote hunt January 10-11, 2020. Two-person teams can register for a fee of $100 per team. Registration is at 6:00 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at the old lumberyard across from Farmers State Bank in Fairfax. The hunt is limited to the first 75 teams and is open to Missouri residents and bordering states. State Conservation/DNR rules will apply.

Hunting begins at 6:00 p.m. after registration. Check-in is Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 6:00-7:00 p.m. No entries will be accepted after 7:00 p.m. Payouts will be 25%, 15%, and 10%.

Tags will be provided with rules:

• Shotguns allowed

• All animals are subject to temperature testing

• Pots for biggest male & female ($20 enters both pots with 100% payback)

• No thermals

• All decisions of judges are final

For pre-registration contact Jim Ball, 660-920-9205, or Jrball1959@gmail.com.