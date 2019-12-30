The Missouri Conservation Commission approved recommendations by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) at the Commission’s December meeting for upcoming turkey-hunting and deer-hunting season dates.

2020 SPRING & FALL TURKEY HUNTING DATES

Spring Youth Portion: April 4 and 5

Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 20 through May 10

Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 – 31

2020 – 2021 ARCHERY

DEER & TURKEY HUNTING DATES

Sept. 15 through Nov. 13 and Nov. 25 through Jan. 15, 2021

2020 – 2021 FIREARMS DEER HUNTING DATES

Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 31 – Nov. 1

Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 14 – 24

Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 27 – 29

Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 – 6

Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 26 – Jan. 5, 2021

Details on hunting regulations, harvest limits, allowed methods, required permits, and other related information will be available in MDC’s “2020 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” and MDC’s “2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information” booklets.

Learn more about deer and turkey hunting in Missouri at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.