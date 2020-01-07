January 12, 1945

• For 11 years, Thompson’s Grocery, owned and operated by Mr. and Mrs. Charles L. Thompson, has been a popular grocery in Tarkio. Mr. and Mrs. Thompson sold out their merchandise the last two weeks in December. Mr. Thompson has not announced his plans for the future but will remain in Tarkio, he says.

• Capt. John Curfman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ardery Curfman, was recently heard on a broadcast over a national hook-up from England. The radio reception was excellent and John’s voice was audible throughout the entire interview. Capt. Curfman has been overseas for a year and a half.

January 15, 1970

• Melvin and Wynona Smith have purchased the Burke and Sons Lumber Yard in Tarkio and will move the Friendly Boys Lumber Yard to that location. Mr. and Mrs. Smith are the owners. Lonnie and Wanda Nance, formerly associated with the lumber company, will be operating Midway Movers, Inc., which they own.

• H&R Block, Inc., has opened an office in Tarkio at 119 N. Third Street. Manager of the new firm is Stephen McAdams, a native of Tarkio. Mr. McAdams is a 1962 graduate of Tarkio High School and is a charter member and third vice-president of the Tarkio Lions Club and is an active member of Saint Paul’s Catholic Church.

January 12, 1995

• The Korner Kitchen restaurant in Tarkio recently changed ownership. Lynette Ramer of Rock Port, Missouri, took over possession January 1. Her new management staff includes Fred and Mary Rouse and Larry Roberts, also from Rock Port. The Korner Kitchen is a full service eating establishment, offers a catering service and has rooms to rent for parties and meetings. The Korner Kitchen staff will also continue to deliver meals to area businesses in Tarkio.

• Wrestling homecoming royalty at Tarkio High School includes Queen Jennifer Rolf and King Brian Vette. They were crowned at the conclusion of the wrestling matches on Monday, January 9, in Tarkio.