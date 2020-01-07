Since 2013, the Business Improvement Grant has assisted with nearly 130 different business improvement projects throughout Atchison County. Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) designed this program to encourage growth and development of existing Atchison County businesses, but they have also seen an infusion of over $240,000 back into our local economy in the form of goods and services from Atchison County vendors. These impressive statistics exist because grant recipients invested in themselves and leveraged over $115,000 in ACDC funds (county tax dollars allocated to this office via the 1/4-cent economic development sales tax) to complete much needed business enhancements.

In 2020, ACDC will once again offer Basic grants (50/50 matching reimbursable grants, $1,000 maximum). $10,000 has been allotted to this fund, and all application paperwork (including eligibility requirements) is now available.

ACDC will accept applications (via mail only – ACDC, P.O. Box 243, Rock Port, MO 64482) beginning February 1, 2020. Eligible projects must be approved prior to beginning work. Completed applications (including vendor bids and project estimates) will be considered in the order they were received and will be reviewed by the grant committee on a monthly basis. Applications will be accepted until all funds have been awarded. Contact ACDC (660-744-6562, acdc@atchisoncounty.org) for more information.