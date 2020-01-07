Tarkio Renewal established a grant program in 2019, designed to encourage and assist with property improvement in Tarkio, with an overall goal of improving the aesthetic value of the community.

The Property Improvement Grant is a 50/50 matching grant program, which can reimburse up to $1,000 per project. (For example, if a total project cost is $1,200, Tarkio Renewal could award up to $600 and the applicant would match $600 of their funds. If a project costs $2,200 to complete, Tarkio Renewal could give up to $1,000 and the business would be responsible for $1,200.)

Tarkio Renewal could award up to $10,000 for the 2020 grant cycle. Applicants are encouraged to read the application guidelines in their entirety, but below are some key points:

Applications will be date-stamped upon receipt and will be considered at regular Tarkio Renewal meetings in the order they were received.

Only new projects are eligible. Expenses incurred prior to approval of a project are not eligible for reimbursement.

Projects must be completed by October 31 of the current fiscal year or the funding may be withdrawn and returned to the grant pool.

Applicants must be current with their taxes and provide proof of paid taxes for the previous year.

If you would like a copy the grant application and guidelines, please stop by the Tarkio Avalanche, or email acdc@atchisoncounty.org to have a copy emailed to you.