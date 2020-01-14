The Atchison County Development Corporation (ACDC) board met January 8, 2020. Present were: Lori Seymour, Craig Corken, W.C. Farmer, Scott Melvin, Roger Martin, Lydia Hurst, Bob Alldredge, and Jeff Meyer. Also present were: Monica Bailey and Carol Clark.

The minutes and financials were approved minutes as presented.

Director Report’s

Business Improvement Grant applications are available now and will be accepted via mail only beginning February 1.

ACDC Scholarship applications (due February 28) are available in each counselor’s office or by sending an email to acdc@atchisoncounty.org.

Great Northwest Day at the Capitol will be February 4-5. Atchison County will highlight flood challenges and survivorship.

Community Business Lunches will be held March 11 (Rock Port), March 18 (Tarkio), and March 25 (Fairfax).