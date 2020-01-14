The City of Tarkio presented Johnathon Stout, left, with a proclamation recognizing him for his heroic actions in entering the burning home of Martha Wallace Johnson and pulling her out to safety in time. Mayor Tim Morehouse, right, who recognized Johnathon, said it’s not every day that you find such a perfect example of an exemplary citizen going above and beyond to save a neighbor and we are lucky to have him living in Tarkio.

P R O C L A M A T I O N

For Heroic Actions

Whereas, Johnathan Stout, is known for his heroic actions toward his neighbor, Martha Johnson, who resided in the City of Tarkio, and

Whereas, On November 14, 2019, Johnathan heard a woman scream for help, he looked down the street and saw smoke coming out of the house at Martha’s residence; and

Whereas, Without a second thought Johnathan ran to the house, kicked in the door and went into the burning house, yelled for Martha, found her in a bedroom and got her out of the house; and

Whereas, Johnathan ran back into the house after Martha told him there were dogs still in the house but was unable to get them out; and

Whereas, Johnathan Stout’s quick thinking, his prompt and immediate action and unselfish generosity has richly blessed Martha by saving her life.

Now Therefore Be It Resolved, that I, Timothy Morehouse, Mayor and the Board of Aldermen of the City of Tarkio, Atchison County, Missouri, unanimously express our sincere appreciation and gratitude to Johnathan Stout. The citizens of Tarkio have been touched and blessed by his compassion when he selflessly and without regard to his personal safety made a split-second decision of a life-and-death nature to perform a purposeful, distinctive and successful lifesaving-act on another human being.

In witness whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the City of Tarkio, Missouri, to be affixed at City Hall this 8th day of January 2020.

Timothy Morehouse, Mayor

Attest: Rebecca Jones, City Clerk