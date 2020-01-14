The deadline to file as a candidate in the April 7, 2020, Municipal Election is January 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. The following is a list of seats that will be up in April and candidates who have filed (as of Monday, January 13, 2020):
FAIRFAX
Fairfax Board of Aldermen (two At Large openings, two-year term on each position)
Fairfax R-3 School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)
ROCK PORT
North Ward Alderman (two-year term)
South Ward Alderman (two-year term)
Rock Port R-II School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)
• Jeremy Davis, incumbent
• Regan Griffin
• Ken Miller, incumbent
• Joanna Burke
TARKIO
North Ward Alderman (two-year term)
• Blu Dow, incumbent
South Ward Alderman (two-year term)
• Michael P. Klosek, Jr., incumbent
Mayor (two-year term)
• Timothy A. Morehouse, incumbent
Tarkio R-I School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)
VILLAGE OF WATSON
Two At Large Trustee openings (two-year term on each position)
• Rod Meinders
• Tabitha Gibson
WESTBORO
Two At Large openings (two-year term on each position)
• Helen Settles
• Joel Gibson
(Continued on page 9)
(Continued from page 1)
ATCHISON COUNTY
HEALTH CENTER
Three board positions open (four-year term on each position)
ATCHISON-HOLT
AMBULANCE DISTRICT
Sub-District #3, which includes the Atchison County Township of Tarkio (one position, three-year term)
Sub-District #6, which includes Holt County townships of Forest, Lewis, Hickory, Nodaway, Forbes (one position, three-year term)
SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICTS
Tarkio Special Road District (one position, three-year term)
Phelps City Special Road District (one position, three-year term)
Watson Special Road District (one position, three-year term)
Langdon Special Road District (one position, three-year term)
FIRE DISTRICT BOARDS
Tarkio Fire District (one position, six-year term)
West Atchison Rural Fire District (one position, six-year term)
Fairfax Fire District (one position, six-year term)
Westboro Fire District (one position, six-year term)
Public Water Supply District #1 of Atchison County
Sub District #1 (one director position open, three-year term)
Sub District #2 (one director position open, three-year term)