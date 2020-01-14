The deadline to file as a candidate in the April 7, 2020, Municipal Election is January 21, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. The following is a list of seats that will be up in April and candidates who have filed (as of Monday, January 13, 2020):

FAIRFAX

Fairfax Board of Aldermen (two At Large openings, two-year term on each position)

Fairfax R-3 School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)

ROCK PORT

North Ward Alderman (two-year term)

South Ward Alderman (two-year term)

Rock Port R-II School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)

• Jeremy Davis, incumbent

• Regan Griffin

• Ken Miller, incumbent

• Joanna Burke

TARKIO

North Ward Alderman (two-year term)

• Blu Dow, incumbent

South Ward Alderman (two-year term)

• Michael P. Klosek, Jr., incumbent

Mayor (two-year term)

• Timothy A. Morehouse, incumbent

Tarkio R-I School Board (three positions, three-year term on each position)

VILLAGE OF WATSON

Two At Large Trustee openings (two-year term on each position)

• Rod Meinders

• Tabitha Gibson

WESTBORO

Two At Large openings (two-year term on each position)

• Helen Settles

• Joel Gibson

ATCHISON COUNTY

HEALTH CENTER

Three board positions open (four-year term on each position)

ATCHISON-HOLT

AMBULANCE DISTRICT

Sub-District #3, which includes the Atchison County Township of Tarkio (one position, three-year term)

Sub-District #6, which includes Holt County townships of Forest, Lewis, Hickory, Nodaway, Forbes (one position, three-year term)

SPECIAL ROAD DISTRICTS

Tarkio Special Road District (one position, three-year term)

Phelps City Special Road District (one position, three-year term)

Watson Special Road District (one position, three-year term)

Langdon Special Road District (one position, three-year term)

FIRE DISTRICT BOARDS

Tarkio Fire District (one position, six-year term)

West Atchison Rural Fire District (one position, six-year term)

Fairfax Fire District (one position, six-year term)

Westboro Fire District (one position, six-year term)

Public Water Supply District #1 of Atchison County

Sub District #1 (one director position open, three-year term)

Sub District #2 (one director position open, three-year term)