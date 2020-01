All-State Football honorees from East Atchison included: at top – Jake McEnaney, left, (1st Team Defense as Defensive Back and 2nd Team Offense as Quarterback); Ashton Yeary, center, (2nd Team Offense), and Kaylin Merriweather, right, (1st Team Offense as Linebacker); above – Ian Hedlund (1st Team Defense and 2nd Team Offense).