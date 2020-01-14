The 88th annual Fairfax Tournament started Monday, January 13. Senior Alex Burke lays one off the glass for two in Rock Port’s game against Savannah JV. The Blue Jays won 50-32 and will play again Wednesday at 9:00 p.m.

Morgan Parshall gets the ball on a fast break against West Nodaway. The East Atchison girls defeated West Nodaway 72-27 and Morgan scored 21 of those points. Their next game will be Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Braden Graves makes a quick move on a Nodaway-Holt opponent before going up for two. The Wolves won 69-25 and will play again Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.