The State officers of the Missouri FFA Association recently conducted Greenhand Motivational Conferences in Missouri. Pictured above (left to right) are: front row – Vice President Kate Thompson, Columbia; Vice President Kenzie Darst, Aurora; Vice President Alexis Wilkinson, Sikeston; Past President Paxton Dahmer, Nevada; Vice President Tyler Schuster, Boonville; and President Brenden Kleiboeker, Pierce City; and back row – Kierra McDonald, Natalie Hedlund, Braden Graves, Caden Brown, Curtis Welch, Cameron Oswald, Trinity Wooten, and Charlie Litherbury.

Over 4,500 first year FFA members from more than 320 Missouri high schools had the opportunity to learn about being positive role models, learning to get involved, making sound choices, becoming active team members and making a positive difference in their lives, school and community at the annual Greenhand Motivational Conferences. These conferences, presented by the State FFA officers and sponsored by MFA Incorporated, were held January 6-10, 2020, throughout Missouri.

Through interactive workshops and skits the State FFA officers encouraged first-year FFA members to explore their talents and reach outside their comfort zone for the opportunities provided through FFA membership. They helped the new agriculture students set goals for their education, careers, and FFA experience.

Eighteen conferences were held at 13 different locations throughout the state: Missouri State Fair Grounds, Sedalia; Bowling Green High School, Bowling Green; Truman State University, Kirksville; Sullivan High School, Sullivan; Three Rivers Community College, Poplar Bluff; Missouri State University, West Plains; Lincoln University, Jefferson City; Southeast Missouri State University, Cape Girardeau; Waynesville High School, Waynesville; Missouri State University, Springfield; Missouri Western State College, St. Joseph; University of Missouri, Columbia; and North Central Missouri College, Trenton.

FFA is a national youth organization of over 700,000 student members preparing for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture with 348 chapters and more than 25,900 members in Missouri. FFA strives to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.