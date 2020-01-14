The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Warranty Deed: Filed January 6, 2020, by Harold and Susan Bedell and Deanna Bedell and William Bell to Lynn and Elaine Binder, Tyler and Valerie Binder, Todd and April Binder for land in Sections 12 and 13, Township 63, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 7, 2020, by William and Nellie Wallace to Martha Johnson for Lots 10 and 11, Block 7, Fifth Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.