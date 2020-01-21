Submitted by Jan Taylor

The Community Hospital-Fairfax (CH-F) Auxiliary met in the Hospital Conference Room January 16, 2020, with 17 members and one guest in attendance. The meeting began with the reading of the Auxiliary Prayer. Betty Allen from Tarkio joined us as a visitor. Julie Jones, CH-F CEO, also joined us for a quick update on hospital news and to answer questions we had.

The minutes of the previous meeting and the treasurer’s report were both given and approved as presented.

The Gift Shop committee announced that Christmas items have been removed and Valentine items are taking their place.

The Sunshine Committee sent memory pieces to the families of Terry Carlisle and Dana Osburn. We will miss them in the gift shop and at our meetings. The committee also made some cheery notes that members signed. They will be sent to members who are no longer able to physically attend our meetings and activities.

The quilt committee announced that Kay Rosenbohm was the winner of the quilt drawing for 2019. Judy Laflin has agreed to once again work on our quilt for this year. The auxiliary is grateful that she gives so generously of her time and talent each year. The planning for this year’s quilt is already underway!

The Angel Tree committee announced that we had a record number of angels on our tree this year. We topped last year’s number by 18, with a total of 53 angels. What a wonderful way to remember someone special and give to our local hospital at the same time. All of our fundraising activities go to purchase equipment for CH-F.

We hosted an Appreciation Tea for the hospital employees on Wednesday, December 4. Around 62 employees and staff attended. We took trays to the nurses’ station and left goodies for the night staff. Pam Kline won our drawing for the gift shop certificate.

Our annual chili supper will be held on Friday, February 14, at the Fairfax School Cafeteria from 4:30-7:00 p.m. See any auxilian for advance tickets purchase tickets at the gift shop.

The next meeting will be February 20 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hospital Conference Room. We welcome visitors! The Auxiliary Board will meet prior to the regular meeting at 11:30 a.m.