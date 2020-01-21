Chris and Rachel Hall are pictured above with their daughters. The babies are currently patients in the NICU of an Omaha hospital.

Twin baby girls born to Rachel and Chris Hall of Mound City, Missouri, are this year’s New Year babies at Community Hospital-Fairfax in Fairfax, Missouri. Kharagun Jamaica and Kheringtyn Richelle were born at the hospital on January 4, 2020. Kharagun was born at 12:52 a.m. and weighed three pounds. Kheringtyn was born at 12:53 a.m. and weighed three pounds. Besides their parents, the girls are welcomed by siblings: KyRyein, 16; Kishia, 15; Caimbre, 14; Cobi, 10; Keenan, 3; Custen, 1; and Chaseton, 7 months. Maternal grandparents are Scott and the late Barbara Martin of Mound City and Kevin and Sharon Tracy of Bolckow, Missouri. Paternal grandparents are JB and Annie Hall of Mound City and Rick and Teresa Buetzer of Nebraska City, Nebraska. Maternal great-grandparents are the late Burley and Betty Ball of St. Joseph, Missouri, and paternal great-grandparent is Caroline Hall of Forest City, Missouri.

The Community Hospital-Fairfax New Year’s babies were gifted a baby bath set, a collage photo frame, a baby book, a set of storage baskets and commemorative spoons. They also gave mom a foot soak kit to relax in the days ahead! For the family, the hospital dietary department provided them a steak dinner including sparkling grape juice and champagne glasses. The babies also received new books from Mark and Lori Staten and an afghan from Joetta Hicks.