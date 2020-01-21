January 26, 1945

• Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Warnstaff have sold their residence property in northwest Fairfax to Mr. and Mrs. William Zook, who will move to the place to make it their home. The price was $3,000. Mr. and Mrs. Frank Burdick have sold their residence to Mr. and Mrs. Vernie Taylor, who will move to the property soon. The consideration was $2,750. Harry Sly has sold his residence on north Broadway to Mr. and Mrs. John H. Chandler, who will occupy it soon. Mr. Chandler is manager of the locker plant.

• The purchase of 5,000 acres of land in eastern Atchison and western Nodaway counties recently by Kansas City’s Fox Midwest Theaters, Inc., for a purchase price of over $300,000, may mean another large popcorn acreage in this territory. The following article [piece] is from last Sunday’s Kansas City Star: …The purchases total three separate parcels of land and are as investments by the theater owner and his associates. The largest, 3,419 acres, was purchased from the American Union Life Insurance Company of St. Joseph, Missouri. It is part of the John L. Bilby estate and is about 15 miles southeast of Tarkio. The other two, in parcels of 880 acres and 640 acres, were purchased from the James L. Glenn estate…

January 29, 1970

• Senior Connie Harrington, on the basis of her score in the homemaking knowledge and attitude test taken by senior girls December 2, is the Fairfax High School 1970 Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow. In addition to receiving a specially designed silver charm from General Mills, Connie is now eligible for one of 102 college scholarship totaling $110,000. Her paper has been entered in the state competition.

• Cpl. Stephen W. Harrington called his mother, Mrs. Dan Vogler, from Hong Kong, China, Saturday night. He was there on a seven day R&R leave from the combat zone in South Vietnam.

January 26, 1995

• Carrie Bradfield of Fairfax has won the third district’s Voice of Democracy Essay competition sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and its ladies auxiliary. Carrie traveled to Kansas City this past weekend to receive her plaque and award and to present her speech. Carrie will now advance to the state competition.

• Fairfax and Tarkio basketball teams faced off Friday, January 20. The boys’ varsity game was intense from beginning to end as the teams played for a packed house. The Bulldogs beat the previously undefeated Tarkio Indians by a score of 71-69.