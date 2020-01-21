January 26, 1945

Rock Port’s Blue Jays emerged the winner of the basketball tournament held at Fairfax last weekend, when, on Saturday evening, they defeated Tarkio 28-22. Rock Port had gone into the finals by winning over Oregon 34-27. Rock Port’s basketball team is making a good record this season in games won. The Blue Jays added to their victories Tuesday evening when they defeated the Craig team 42-21.

Joining the movement to save as much essential meat as possible, The Ritz will serve meatless noonday luncheons on Tuesdays and Fridays, effective this week.

January 22, 1970

A rifle shot blasted a $28,000 transformer at the Missouri Beef Packer Rock Port plant Monday and brought out a reward of $15,000 from the Atchison-Holt Electric Cooperative, Rock Port, operators of the lines to the plant.

The Atchison County Health Center has been in operation one year, having officially opened January 2, 1969.

A double celebration will be held with an open house Saturday by the Bank of Atchison County when employees, officers and directors mark 100 years of business by the Rock Port financial institution plus the move into their new banking facilities.

January 26, 1995

Mr. and Mrs. Larry Finnell proudly announce the approaching marriage of their daughter, Ronda Colleen, to Mr. Quint E.H. Lingerfelt. A March 5 wedding is planned to take place at The First Baptist Church in Hamburg, Iowa.

Abigail Leighann, 3 years old, would like to announce the birth of her baby sister, Allison Brooke. Allison was born January 19 at 1:55 p.m. at Fairfax Community Hospital. She weighed seven pounds and two ounces. Parents are Harold and Leigh Ann Lawrence of Fairfax, Missouri.