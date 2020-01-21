Frigid temperatures and the home’s remote location made fighting the fire difficult for the firemen.

The Rock Port Volunteer Fire Department was called to a chimney fire shortly after 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Upon arrival, they found the home of Mark and Christy Lytle, Rock Port, nearly completely engulfed. A mutual aid call was made to Tarkio, Fairfax, Westboro, and Watson fire departments. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene, as well as an ambulance crew from Atchison-Holt Ambulance District. The residents were able to escape safely, but there was no time to get the family’s pets out.