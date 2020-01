The Tarkio FFA Chapter is hosting a Fish Fry Sunday, February 2, 2020, at the Tarkio High School Ag Building (Chestnut & 12th Streets) from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Stop by and enjoy fried catfish, fried chicken, coleslaw, baked beans, rolls, and dessert. Children 5 and under eat for free, 6-12 year-olds for $5, and 13 and older for $10. Money will be used to send students to conventions and leadership conferences.