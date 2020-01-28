The Atchison County Commission met Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, and North District Commissioner Jim Quimby. Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission was in Jefferson City for the monthly meeting of the Missouri Association of Counties.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Emergency Management Director Rhonda Wiley presented Flood Plain Development Permit #1-2020 for review and request to approve. The permit was for Michael Krutz to repair and elevate a residential home located at 20394 310th Street. Following review of the permit requiring elevation to be two feet above flood stage, the commissioners voted to approve the permit as presented.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met Thursday, January 16, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Kim Mildward notified the commission that they are starting on the Environmental Review for L-536. Currently, they are working with EDA and CDBG to help with the land acquisition needed for a partial setback of the levee. The Atchison County Commission will apply for the funds to purchase the land and after the grant is closed will transfer the land to the levee district.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood signed 11 letters to federal and state agencies and 10 letters to the Indian tribes with interest in the area, which were forwarded to the Regional Council for final distribution.

Intergovernmental agreements for 2020 with the Tarkio and Phelps City Road Districts were finalized.

The collector’s monthly settlement was reviewed and approved.

The treasurer’s annual settlement was reviewed and approved.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.

––

The Commission met Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Present were: Presiding Commissioner Curtis Livengood, South District Commissioner Richard Burke, North District Commissioner Jim Quimby, and Susette Taylor, Clerk of the Commission.

Presiding Commissioner Livengood called the meeting to order.

Minutes of the previous meeting were read and approved.

Bills were reviewed and approved.

Lynn Anderson, Senior Construction Inspector with MoDOT, was present to meet with the Commission and Road & Bridge Supervisor Adam Meyer to discuss the 2020 bridge inspection. The inspection is required every two years and will begin in early February. Atchison County has over 120 bridges that are required to be inspected. Road and Bridge Supervisor Meyer will assist with the inspections.

There being no further business, the commission adjourned.