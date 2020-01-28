The following real estate transfers were recorded in the Office of Eliza Beasing, Recorder at the Atchison County Courthouse in Rock Port, Missouri:

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 10, 2020, by Hylan and Dianna Hawkins to Hylan and Dianna Hawkins, Co-Trustees of the Hylan and Dianna Hawkins Revocable Trust, for Lot 1, College Heights Addition, Tarkio, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 14, 2020, by Roger Livengood and Associates, Inc. to Griffin Farms for Lot 8, Block 13, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 15, 2020, by Kay Cofer, Trustee of the Kay Cofer Trust, to W. Mark Cofer and D. Michelle Bliss, Co-Trustees of the Clark and Kay Cofer Irrevocable Family Trust, for land in Sections 11, 13, and 36, Township 64, Range 40, and Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 15, 2020, by Willis Clark Cofer, Trustee of the Willis Clark Cofer Trust, to W. Mark Cofer and D. Michelle Bliss, Co-Trustees of the Clark and Kay Irrevocable Family Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, and Section 36, Township 64, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 15, 2020, by Willis Clark and Kay Cofer, Trustees of the Willis Clark and Kay Cofer Trust, to W. Mark Cofer and D. Michelle Bliss, Co-Trustees of the Clark and Kay Irrevocable Family Trust, for land in Section 1, Township 63, Range 40, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 16, 2020, by Trevor Hale to Bryan Martin and Jamie Palmer for Lot 1, Redivision of College Square, Meek’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Beneficiary Deed: Filed January 16, 2020, by Ricky and Lori Shaw to Mandy Rasco, Amber Shaw, and Kara Smith for Lots 4, 5, 6, Block 2, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Quit Claim Deed: Filed January 16, 2020, by Dixie Vance to John Vance for Lots 11 and 12, Block 19, Nuckolls and White’s Addition; Lots 7, 8, and 9, Block 6, Nuckolls and White’s Addition; and Lots 1 and 2, Block 5, Nuckolls and White’s Addition, Rock Port, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 21, 2020, by Jennifer and Patrick Casey to Travis Casey for land in Section 27, Township 65, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 21, 2020, by Joni and Ted True and Jill and Paul Niece to State of Missouri, Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission, for land in Section 14, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Trustee’s Deed: Filed January 22, 2020, by Roberta and Max Peeler, Trustees to Swing Through Farms, LLC, for land in Section 30, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 22, 2020, by R-B Grain Corporation to Robert and Max Peeler, Trustees, for land in Section 32, Township 64, Range 41, Atchison County, Missouri.

Warranty Deed: Filed January 17, 2020, by Janice and Michael Powers to La Pampa Ag, LLC, for land in Section 14, Township 63, Township 39, Atchison County, Missouri.