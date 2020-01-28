Submitted by Trustees of Atchison County Library

It is with a mix of sadness and enormous gratitude that the trustees of Atchison County Library are announcing the retirement of Library Director Janice Rosenbohm, effective April 1, 2020. Mrs. Rosenbohm has served the residents of the county for 34 years, serving two years as the Children’s Librarian and 32 years as the Director.

Janice’s tenure has included many changes and advances in library services, as well as changes in the facilities. She has certainly strengthened and increased service to children with the Summer Reading Programs and special events such as Mad Science presentations. She has always maintained interest and support for the library’s service to the children and teachers, in the public schools, both from the bookmobile and from the current service, the delivery van. Soon after Janice started her work in 1986 the library started the use of technology for the staff and eventually the public. Automation of the library’s circulation system occurred in early 2007, giving the public remote access to materials available to them in the library. Old buildings have occupied much of the director’s time the past 20 years. In 2005 the Tarkio Branch of the library moved to a new facility at the Resource Center, a much needed improvement. The community of Fairfax wanted to keep their branch library. Both the inside and outside of the building were renovated, and the sidewalks were replaced in order to save this facility. On four occasions during Janice’s tenure the bricks on the north and west side of the Rock Port facility have required major maintenance from skilled masons and other craftsmen to maintain the building. In recent years the director has spent many hours planning a major renovation to the building in Rock Port. In 2004 the citizens of the county, with lots of encouragement from Janice, increased the tax levy for the library. This vote was an important milestone for maintenance of the library’s services and facilities.

The trustees compliment Janice for her years of dedication to the library. She has demonstrated exceptional leadership and management skills in all phases of library services. We are most grateful for her ability to see all sides of an issue, as well as her ability to explain and communicate the details of every situation. And, she has always kept us on time and legal! We want you to know Janice has been very instrumental in planning for the coming renovation of the Rock Port facility. Her planning has included financial management that includes the establishment and growth of a building renovation fund. She accomplished this while maintaining a great collection of library material and a talented and well paid staff.

It is our sincere wish that Janice will enjoy her retirement and have lots of time to spend with her family; especially her granddaughter. We hope all of you will extend your thanks and good wishes to Janice, and since we are making this announcement on her birthday, say Happy Birthday, too. We will let her disclose the number!

The following are quotes from some of Janice’s staff:

Pam Harrington, Children’s Librarian: “Janice has done an excellent job of managing our library for many years. She clearly loves our Summer Reading program! I hope that I am able to manage the children’s program close to the high level that she has achieved.”

Bob Simpson, Cataloger, Collection Specialist and Resident Artist: “In the years I have worked with Janice, I have admired her attention to management detail and her keen eye in building the system collection. She has a great memory for items that live on the library’s shelves, and she keeps in mind a collection balance among the three branch system. A main focus for Janice has been toward children’s services, including the annual summer program, the delivery van service, reviewing the children’s collections or just helping a child find a good read.”

Rebecca Adams, Technology and Adult Services: “Janice has dedicated herself to maintaining a strong relationship between the library and all three of the county school districts whether it be by monthly book deliveries or summer programming. She has also been devoted to the upkeep and maintenance of each of the library buildings over the years. She has dedicated many hours to starting a renovation fund and the plans for a future renovation at the Rock Port Library.”

Andrea Gutierrez, Evening and Saturday Circulation: “The county has been very lucky to have someone like Janice, who has always seen the great worth of having our libraries. She has really worked hard to keep our libraries up to date and useful for all in the county.”

Rose Munsey, Bookkeeper: “During the years I’ve worked for Janice she’s impressed me with her dedication to planning and implementing the initial steps toward the library renovation. With careful budgeting and the help of donations and memorials from friends and patrons of the library, she has made an impressive start for the Renovation Fund.”

Amanda Agnew, Fairfax Branch Manager: “It has been an honor to have the privilege of working for Janice for these last eight years. Her dedication to the library and its patrons and staff will not be forgotten. She will be hard to replace, and missed by all.”

Anyone wishing to share a memory with Janice can send it to the Atchison County Library, 200 S. Main, Rock Port, MO 64482.

The trustees of the Atchison County Library are Lois Powell, Karen Rogers, Vicki Pearson, Sharon Gaines and Janet Griffin.