The East Atchison high school wrestlers traveled to Lathrop, Missouri, Saturday, January 25, 2020, to compete in the Lathrop Invite. Out of 20 teams, East Atchison placed 12th overall. Individual statistics follow:

138 lbs. – Carter Holecek (10-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Carter Holecek won by fall over Jackson Stephens (Lone Jack JV) 7-10 (Fall 5:55)

Quarterfinal – Payton LaFoy (Versailles ) 13-3 won by fall over Carter Holecek (Fall 0:45)

Cons. Round 2 – Dalton Staton (Carrolton) 8-6 won by fall over Carter Holecek (Fall 0:49)

145 lbs. – Tanner Rollins (4-8) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Davenport (Lafayette Co.) 9-15 won by fall over Tanner Rollins (Fall 0:14)

Cons. Round 1 – Tanner Rollins received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Kyle Burke (Albany) 7-11 won by fall over Tanner Rollins (Fall 0:34)

152 lbs. – Connor Brown (14-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Connor Brown received a bye

Quarterfinal – Isaiah Myers (Lafayette Co.) 19-15 won by fall over Connor Brown (Fall 0:37)

Cons. Round 2 – Ben Janssen (Lone Jack) 15-13 won by fall over Connor Brown (Fall 1:44)

170 lbs. – Aaron Schlueter (18-8) placed 4th and scored 17.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Schlueter received a bye

Quarterfinal – Aaron Schlueter won by medical forfeit over Connor Lehman (Versailles ) 17-9 (M. For.)

Semifinal – Tyler Paul (Lathrop) 26-1 won by fall over Aaron Schlueter (Fall 1:57)

3rd Place Match – James Wilkson (Lafayette Co. ) 23-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Aaron Schlueter (SV-1 6-4)

182 lbs. – Cameron Nance (15-7) placed 3rd and scored 21.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cameron Nance won by fall over Brian Wade (Rogers) 2-2 (Fall 2:44)

Quarterfinal – Cameron Nance won by fall over Joanah Pozniak (Summit Christian) 9-9 (Fall 0:42)

Semifinal – Brendon Arthur (Lathrop) 21-7 won by fall over Cameron Nance (Fall 2:26)

3rd Place Match – Cameron Nance won by fall over Aden Woolard (Mid-Buchanan) 10-9 (Fall 2:30)

220 lbs. – Jayden Umbarger (9-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Umbarger won by fall over Colter Slaybaugh (Lone Jack) 9-13 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Anthony Sperry (Lathrop JV) 24-4 won by fall over Jayden Umbarger (Fall 2:24)

Cons. Round 2 – Nathan Wiles (Albany JV) 2-6 won by fall over Jayden Umbarger (Fall 3:54)

285 lbs. – Ashton Yeary (14-4) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Justin Dye (Albany) 13-8 won by fall over Ashton Yeary (Fall 3:06)

Cons. Round 1 – Ashton Yeary received a bye

Cons. Round 2 – Ashton Yeary won by fall over Alex Rodriguez (Rogers) 0-2 (Fall 2:20)

Consolation 1st – Michael Jordan (Lafayette Co.) 4-4 won by fall over Ashton Yeary (Fall 0:40)

Aaron Schlueter and his opponent wait for the ref’s whistle during a match at the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25. Aaron placed 4th in the 170 pound division.

Ashton Yeary didn’t let a bloody nose stop him from wrestling this opponent at the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25. He wrestled back to the consolation championship match.

Carter Holecek goes head-to-head with an opponent at the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25.

Connor Brown twists out of a hold in the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25.

Jayden Umbarger tries to pin an opponent to the mat in the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25.

Tanner Rollins faces off with an opponent at the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25.

Cameron Nance grapples with an opponent during the Lathrop Wrestling Tournament January 25. Cameron placed 3rd in the 182 pound division and the East Atchison Wolves placed 12th overall out of 20 teams.