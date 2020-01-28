Private pesticide applicator trainings are scheduled and are part of the Ag Update County meetings held by the Extension Service. The applicator meetings will begin at 8:30 a.m. All growers should bring their manuals or will be required to purchase one to receive a license. The update meetings will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The schedule and locations are as follows:

• Nodaway County, Tuesday, February 4, at the main floor meeting room in the Nodaway County Administration Center in Maryville.

• Holt County, Wednesday, February 5, at the Holt County Extension Center in Oregon.

• Andrew County, Thursday, February 6 at the Andrew County Youth in Savannah.

• Atchison County, Friday, February 7, at the Atchison County Extension Center in Rock Port.

After the applicator training, Extension Field Specialists will provide technical updates. Topics include corn and soybean yields from inputs and profitability, strategies to reduce input costs, invasive pests, farm bill and decision tools and nutritional management of gestating cows and calf profitability. In Andrew County, the livestock topic will be native warm season grass pastures for livestock.

Call the local county Extension office to pre-register so materials can be provided. For more information, contact Wayne Flanary, Field Specialist in Agronomy, University of Missouri Extension at 816-279-1691.