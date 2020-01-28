Rock Port’s Caleb Lucas, wrestling at 106 pounds, gets a double leg against Robert Silvey of Versailles, Missouri. Caleb went on to place 3rd.

Trulin Pankau shoots for a single leg against Bruce Grinder. Trulin wrestled in the 132 pound bracket in the Lathrop Invitational.

Gabe Abbott shoots for a double leg takedown against Jackson Stephens of Long Jack, Missouri. Abbott wrestled at 138 pounds to win the consolation match.

Colten Stevens, wrestling at 160 pounds, placed fifth in the tournament. Colten works to get back points against Tanner Dalinghaus.