Looking for volunteer hours? The Rock Port Senior Center needs two individuals to help deliver meals. The routes that need covered are only in town and are on Thursdays. Call 660-744-5812 to volunteer.

Make a life-saving donation Wednesday, February 5, at the THS National Honor Society Blood Drive at the Tarkio Activity Center, 1:30-6:30 p.m.

Stop by Tarkio United Methodist Church Sunday, February 9, at 5:00 p.m. for the annual chili cook-off. Enter your best chili, soup and dessert or dine on everyone else’s.

