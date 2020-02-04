February 9, 1945

• George Knepper purchased residence property on Main Street from Miss Francis Morgan last week. The house, known as the Mamie Yale property, will be occupied by Mr. and and Mrs. James Hook and children.

• Mrs. G.A. Johnson, Tarkio chairman of the blood donor service, announced that all blood donors of Atchison County who have given to the blood bank at the Red Cross clinic in St. Joseph are invited to be guests at the Jack Benny Show in St. Joseph February 18. The Benny troupe will give two performances and accompanying Mr. Benny on the tour are his wife, Mary Livingstone, his valet, Rochester, and his wife, and Jane Wyman, radio songstress.

• William H. Black, electrician first class, and C.G. Black, storekeeper first class, U.S. Navy, sons of Mr. and Mrs. C.G. Black of Tarkio, are together on the same ship with the Pacific fleet. This is the first assignment “Bill” and “Chiefy” have had together on the same ship since they entered the service.

February 12, 1970

• A 1946 Aronica Chief plane seems to have difficulty with air power while on the ground. The craft, owned by Wayne Kephart, has been completely rebuilt in a task he undertook after damage was done to it in a tornado six years ago. The wind has once again been its undoing as Kephart, foreman of the nursing home under construction here, was moving to Tarkio. The wing, which was fastened on the roof of Kephart’s pickup, was torn from its mooring by a blast of wind from a passing semi-trailer truck and blew into a barbed wire fence, damaging it extensively.

• The mercury rose to a comfortable 58 degrees on the 6th after a chilly low of 13 degrees on the 5th, according to Lester Morton, local official weather observer.

February 9, 1995

• Trudy Martin, Pharmacy Technician, of Tarkio was selected as the 1994 Employee of the Year at Community Hospital in Fairfax, Missouri. Trudy was presented with $200 cash, an imprinted clock and her own special parking spot next to the hospital as gifts from the employees, administration, and board.

• Submitted by Amy McAdams: “After all is said and done and graduation has come and gone, the senior class each year elects to donate an item to Tarkio High School. Wanting something that could be enjoyed by the entire student body, the Class of 1994 recently purchased and donated a new karaoke machine. The machine provides music background with a cassette player and P.A. system allowing any vocalist to show off their singing talents. They may read the words to the song off the supplied book. Eight songs were included with the machine, but more can be ordered through the company…”