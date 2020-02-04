February 9, 1945

• Shortly before daylight Wednesday morning a north-bound plane following a course along the bluffs east of the Missouri River dropped red flares with seeming regularity at distances of one-fourth mile. Several people in Fairfax saw the flares and folks living along the bluffs were somewhat excited about it, some fearing it might be an enemy plane. The plane was flying low and several people searched the ground where the flares appeared to fall, but found nothing. So far there has been no explanation of the incident.

• Chas. Schooler has purchased 80 acres of land located six miles south of Fairfax from Roy Wade. Mr. and Mrs. William Zook have moved into their new home in the northeast part of town which they recently purchased from Mr. and Mrs. C.O. Warnstaff.

February 12, 1970

• The 60th anniversary of Boy Scouts of America is being observed in Fairfax this week with an attractive window display of scouting skills and crafts. The display in the window was arranged by Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Vaught.

• At Kerr’s Fairfax IGA Market, there are everyday values on name brands, including: Kraft Miracle Whip salad dressing, 29¢ for a quart jar; Pepsi 10-oz., 6-pack carton, 3 for $1; and whole hams, 65¢ per pound.

February 9, 1995

• On January 15, 30 Fairfax youth met to scavenger the town as an Inter-Serv project. Over 700 cans and packages of food were collected. It covered half the floor at the Inter-Serv Pantry in St. Joseph. Following the delivery, the kids enjoyed bowling and eating out in St. Joseph.

• Over the Backfence by Nancy Gaines: “Congratulations to Fairfax Basketball King and Queen Brian Slaughter and Paula Easley. Both had outstanding nights on the basketball court and then were crowned king and queen at homecoming ceremonies. I also want to congratulate Dylan Sly on his 65 foot throw at the hoop, which went in at the Craig tournament. I know you did not expect the ball to swish through the hoop when you gave it a heave, but it did and that brought the crowd to its feet. Way to go, Dylan!”