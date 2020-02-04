The Missouri Freedom Quilters presented local veterans with Quilts of Valor on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port. Receiving quilts were, from left to right, Jim Frede (Army), Ernie Greene (Army), Doyne Swan (Army Air Corps.), and Velma Reumann (Navy). Other veterans who received quilts, but are not pictured, include Ted Harmon (Army Reserves), Reed Gebhards (Air Force), and Jack Millsap (Air Force). The Missouri Freedom Quilters have now made and presented 26 total quilts to veterans. The group, consisting of 14 members, meets every third Friday of the month from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Rock Port United Methodist Church.