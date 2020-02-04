Rock Port Fire Department was called to Melissa Masonbrink’s residence at 207 W. Mill Street for a house fire at 9:01 p.m. on Monday, February 3, 2020. The fire was located in the back bedroom of the house. The majority of the damage was contained to the bedroom where a mattress was found burning. The rest of the house sustained significant smoke damage. Fortunately, a fire extinguisher was used just prior to the fire department arriving, minimizing the overall damage. Everyone made it out with no injuries.